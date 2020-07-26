RAWLS, Melvin Lee, son of the late Charles P. Rawls and Hattie G. Rawls, passed away July 19, 2020, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Joan T. Rawls; brother, Charles P. Rawls Jr.; and sisters, Doris Miller and Constance Rawls. Melvin is survived by his sons, Stephen Lee Rawls and his wife, Patti and Gregory Thomas Rawls and his wife, Mary Beth; and by his four grandchildren, Meredith and her husband, Taylor, Mason, Ashley and Madison. He is also survived by nephews, Dwane Miller, David Rawls, Kevin Rawls; and niece, Diana Pauley; several cousins and many dear and loving friends. Melvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He was employed by Virginia Power in the Right of Way department for 40 years, retiring in 1992. Melvin enjoyed spending time at Myrtle Beach with family, UVA athletics and watching his grandchildren participate in sports. He was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church and most recently, Bon Air Baptist Church. Memorial service and entombment in the Chapel Mausoleum at Hollywood Cemetery, August 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Persons United Methodist Church, 27642 Old Church Road, Drewryville, Virginia 23844.View online memorial
