RAY, Molly Martyn. On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Molly Martyn Miskimon Ray drew her last breath at 3:33 a.m. with her two sons at her side. Molly was born in Richmond, Va., on December 15, 1947, to Dr. Robert Murray Miskimon and Elizabeth Wallace Blanton Starbuck. She was in the last graduating class of Virginia Beach High School in 1966, received college degrees from Radford University and the Medical College of Virginia and worked in the healthcare industry for over 30 years. Molly was a heroic single mother who dedicated her life to her two sons, Christopher Michael Ray and Nathan Martyn Ray; and an adoring grandmother to Luka Martyn Ray and Lily Jona Ray. She was fiercely loyal, never missed an opportunity to laugh and had an indomitable spirit that lit up every room she entered. She is survived by her two brothers, Robert Murray Miskimon Jr. and Wallace Blanton Miskimon; and her sister, Janet Blanton McKechnie. Molly demanded that no tears be shed, only laughter and stories shared of time spent together. The family will be having Celebration of Life to return her to the place that she loved most Virginia Beach.View online memorial
