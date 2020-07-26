REED, Bart

REED, Bart G., 57, of Ashland, Va., passed away July 22, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Anderson; his son, William Reed; his parents, Ronald and Joyce Reed; sister, Cindy Goodman (Mike); brothers, Mike Reed and Bret Reed; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Reed. A memorial service will be held and announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Taylorsville Baptist Church, Attn: Food Pantry, 15415 Taylorsville Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047.

