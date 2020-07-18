REED, Benny Gray, Capt., U.S. Army (Ret.), of Midlothian, pulled pitch for the last time on July 12, 2020. Known to friends as Ben or Buddy (depending on when they met), he was born in Tennessee on January 11, 1942, to Ben and Alycone Reed. He grew up in Blytheville, Arkansas and graduated from Arkansas State in 1963. He completed Army Aviation School (Officer Rotary Wing) at Fort Rucker, Alabama in 1964. He served with the Aviation Company of the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment in Hoppstadten, Germany where he met his future wife. Upon returning to the USA in 1966, he joined the Army National Guard and continued flying until his retirement in 1984. He also flew the WRVA traffic copter from 1966-'68. Ben earned his master's degree in education from VCU in 1973, and retired from Henrico Public Schools in 2001. After retiring he served as a docent at the Virginia Aviation Museum and as a reader for Virginia Voice for many years. Travel, bridge, dinner and socializing with friends, time spent with his grandsons or a good book were among his favorite activities, until Alzheimer's robbed him of those pleasures. A loving husband and a devoted father, who taught by example, he is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his son, Daniel and daughter-in-law, Louise; his daughter, Susan Elizabeth; his son, Matthew and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; five grandsons, Mitchell, Jackson, Tucker, Jacob and Gray. He is also survived by his brother, Philip (Jamie) Reed; sisters, Judy (Larry) Quillen and Susan (Van) Parker; seven nephews; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Marquez; and nieces, Alison (David) O'Neill and Elizabeth Johnson. Special thanks to Encompass Hospice for providing care and comfort to Ben and the Reed family during his final days. Due to the pandemic, Ben's inurnment and memorial service will take place in the fall at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BENNY REED as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.