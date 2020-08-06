REESE, Zelma R., 81, of North Chesterfield, Va., died August 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. and Nannie T. Riggins; and husband, James S. Reese. She is survived by her sister, Connie R. Dunkum and brother-in-law, Charles E. Dunkum. Zelma retired from Estes Express Line as payroll manager. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, at Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
Remembering Loved Ones
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…