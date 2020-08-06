REESE, ZELMA

REESE, Zelma R., 81, of North Chesterfield, Va., died August 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. and Nannie T. Riggins; and husband, James S. Reese. She is survived by her sister, Connie R. Dunkum and brother-in-law, Charles E. Dunkum. Zelma retired from Estes Express Line as payroll manager. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, at Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Volunteer Rescue Squad.

