REINHARDT, Jane Bell, died on August 29, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Norfolk, Va., on November 8, 1924, to Joseph S. Bell III and Ruth Bond Bell. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Cdr. Charles Barnes Reinhardt (U.S. Navy, Retired); brother, Joseph S. Bell IV; and sister-in-law, Alice Sue Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Travis Bell Reinhardt of Richmond; two sons, Charles B. Reinhardt Jr. of Franklin, Tenn. and Keith E. Reinhardt and his wife, Sue, of Nashville; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her namesake niece, Jane; and two nephews, Joseph and John and their families. Jane and Barnes loved Navy life, and later, family gatherings at "Landfall," their house at Sandbridge Beach, Va. Jane had been a resident of Westminster Canterbury Richmond since 2013. Her family is grateful to the staff of the Mary Morton Parsons Health Care Center at Westminster Canterbury, with special thanks to Josephine, Meagan, Linda and Carrie. Jane and her loving husband, Barnes (U.S.N.A., class of '42), will be inurned in the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in a private memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her name to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation, 274 Wood Road, Annapolis, Md. 21402 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.