REYNOLDS, John Paul "JP" Barclay, was born on February 9, 1971, in Richmond, Virginia, to David W. Reynolds and Susan B. Reynolds, passed away on August 17, 2020. A graduate of St. Christopher's School, JP was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from East Carolina University, where he played club lacrosse and was President of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. JP's interest in information technology led him to the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a Master of Science in Management of Information Technology. JP is survived by his two daughters, Caroline, 19, attending Coastal Carolina University and Allison, 16, who attends Godwin High School. As the "senior" cousin, JP enjoyed staying in touch with his extended family of cousins: Kate Cramer (Evan), Will Bowman (Jessie), Courtney Fain, JC Fain (Courtney), Gray Fain (April), Palmer Bowman (Jamie) and Jae Bowman (Katie). Additionally, JP is survived by Greg Klawson of Boston, Mass., Neal Klawson (Ling) of Maryland, Meg Connors (Jay) of Vermont, Jim Reynolds (Susan) of Atlanta, Greg Reynolds of Florida; and his aunt, Sandra Klawson (Rennold) of North Carolina. JP loved the water, most especially the annual fishing trip (guys only) to Ocracoke Island, N.C., with his father and his uncles, Dave Bowman (Lee), John Fain (Jane), John Bowman (Ginny) and Bill Rand (Kristine). JP was Managing Director of IT Privacy, Risk and Security, Information Security with Clifton Larson Allen, based in Minneapolis, Minn. His prior professional experience was with Cherry Bekaert, Davenport & Co. and Capital One. Respectful and patient, JP was a gentleman. Whether at work or watching the surf (hoping for a fish on his line), JP was comfortable with himself and the man he had come to be. The family will hold a private memorial service. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
