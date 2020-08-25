REYNOLDS, Victoria S., 84, of Highland Springs, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She retired from the Henrico County Public School System and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a volunteer with the USO and was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents, L. Douglas and Helen Crater Sutphen; and her husband, Robert Reynolds. She is survived by three sons, Bobby (Starlette), Doug (Stacy) and John (Lynda); grandchildren, Robert, Shane, Angelica, Dougie, Ashley, Kelsey and Tiffany; and a great-grandchild, Easton. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Thursday, August 27, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO, 1 Richard E. Byrd Terminal Dr., Richmond, Va. 23250. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
REYNOLDS, VICTORIA
View online memorial