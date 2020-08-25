RICE, Bob, 73, of Londonderry, N.H., died Friday, August 21, 2020, in his home. He was born in Heathsville, Va., on June 28, 1947, a son of the late E.C. "Joe" and Viola (Carter) Rice. Originally from Virginia, he had been a resident of Londonderry since 2000. Mr. Rice was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Mitre as an IT network engineer. Mr. Rice volunteered with the Red Cross, was a former dispatcher for the Londonderry Fire Department and was an EMS volunteer in Virginia for over 20 years. He enjoyed fixing things and was a problem solver extraordinaire. He is survived by his son, David Rice of Londonderry; two daughters, Betsy Southward (Tom) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Jennifer Owren of Quinton, Va.; four grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Rice of Manhattan, Kan. He was predeceased by his wife, Lynn (Mills) Rice in 2019; and his sister, Jane Rice. Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Bob Rice to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
