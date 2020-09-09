RICE, Vernon H., of Mechanicsville, Va., was promoted to his heavenly home on the evening of September 3, 2020, at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and children at his side. Vernon was born on July 1, 1938, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of William Cecil and Erma Mae Taylor Rice. Vernon loved and worked with automobiles his entire life. From the age of 18, he worked at Standard Oil Company in Birmingham, Ala., then relocated to Jacksonville, Fla., and was eventually hired to Key Buick as a technician. He later became a salesman before transferring to Royal Oldsmobile in Richmond, Va., as the Service Director. While remaining with Royal, he was later transferred to Minneapolis, Minn., Huntsville, Ala., Brunswick, Ga., and returned back to Richmond, Va. as a Service Director. He retired from Key-Royal Automotive after approximately 45 years of loyal service. One of his greatest joys in life was the love he had for his wife, Dorothy Lunette Moody Rice. They were married July 1, 1957 (on his birthday) in Columbus, Mississippi and recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Together, they enjoyed traveling with family and friends and journeyed to faraway places like the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, France, Hawaii, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and England. Upon retirement, they traveled in their motor home where they enjoyed places around water and mountains with family members and friends who also loved motor home travel. He loved being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether it was beach trips, lawnmower (tractor) rides, car rides to buy candy cigarettes in the old Cadillac (aka the "bat mobile"), dyeing and hiding Easter eggs, family dinners or boating and fishing. He just loved being with his family. Vernon is survived by his wife, Lunette. Other survivors include his daughter, Beverly Sweeney (Howard); son, Dennis Rice (Sandra); grandson, Andy Rice (Amanda); granddaughters, Erin Allen (David) and Lisa Rice; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Rice and Carter Allen. He had eight brothers and sisters, plus many nieces and nephews. The three surviving siblings are sisters, Bertha Flowers (James, deceased) of Fultondale, Ala., Dot Brown (Tom) of Rome, Ga. and Linda Hawkins (Gary) of Pikeville, Tenn. Deceased brothers and sisters are Frank Rice, Clara (Nell) Phillips Hoffman, William (Bo) Rice, Marjorie Tolbert Ellis and Milton (Rusty) Rice. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel (9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116). Funeral service is on Wednesday, September 9, at 1:45 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church (7600 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116) with graveside service at Signal Hill Memorial Park (12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. 23069). The service will be broadcast via Facebook livestream at Northside Baptist Church Live, Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church.