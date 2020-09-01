RICHARDSON, Haywood McKinley, 73, of Richmond, departed this life on August 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Richardson; four children, Jacqueline, Minnie (Charles), Lionel and Terri; brother, Julius (Susan); 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., with the family receiving friends 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Richardson Funeral Home, 607 South Main Street, Louisburg, N.C.View online memorial