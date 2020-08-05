RICHARDSON, LAWRENCE

RICHARDSON, Lawrence H. "Blue," 84, departed this life August 1, 2020. He leaves to celebrate his life his wife of 58 years, Virginia Richardson; daughter, Melissa Richardson; two grandchildren, Corey and Dakota; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Thursday, August 6, 4 to 6 p.m. and where a funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

