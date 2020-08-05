RICHARDSON, Lawrence H. "Blue," 84, departed this life August 1, 2020. He leaves to celebrate his life his wife of 58 years, Virginia Richardson; daughter, Melissa Richardson; two grandchildren, Corey and Dakota; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., on Thursday, August 6, 4 to 6 p.m. and where a funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
-
Farrell 'not going anywhere' as Dominion resets leadership succession
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…