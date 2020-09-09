RIDDLE, Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Hunt, 95, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Tilman Rudolph (Rudy) Riddle; her parents, William Oliver and Alma Guthrie Hunt; and her sisters, Arlene Fallaw and Wilda Leach. She leaves behind her children, Karen Riddle Rigney of Virginia Beach, Patricia Riddle (Patsy) Tudor of Manakin-Sabot and William (Bill) Riddle of Richmond. Betty was also the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was born in Halifax County, Virginia, on December 7, 1924, and grew up in Nathalie, where her parents owned the general store. She and her sisters, the "Hunt Girls," enjoyed the store's many benefits during rationing in WWII. She attended Farmville State Teachers College, now Longwood University and later graduated from Johnston­-Willis Nursing School in 1946 with an RN degree. She worked at Johnston-Willis Hospital before marrying Rudy. They were happily married for 65 years and enjoyed domestic and overseas travel and family outings. Throughout her life, she was interested in arts, crafts, reading and gardening. She was a member of the Northam Garden Club and often won blue ribbons and awards for her creative flower arrangements. She and Rudy were also longtime members of Ridge Baptist Church and cherished their church family. Betty lived an active and independent life, and until earlier this year, was still driving herself to the grocery store, church and hair appointments. A funeral service will be held at Ridge Baptist Church on Friday, September 11, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ridge Baptist Church or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.