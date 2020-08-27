RIPLEY, Trudy Addison, 87, of Richmond, Virginia, died Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020, in Our Lady of Hope Health Center, Richmond, Virginia. She was the wife of the late Victor Lightbourne Ripley Sr. Born February 24, 1933, in Russell County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Addison and Fannie Kate Gibson. She was a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a retired employee of Philip Morris USA. She was preceded in death by six sisters, Dessie Mae Addison, Naomi Addison Woods, Hannah Pauline Addison Pratt, Neva Jean Addison Johnson, June Evelyn Addison, Lillian Sue Addison; and two brothers, Fred Carlton Addison and Donald Guy Addison. She is survived by sons, Victor Lightbourne Ripley Jr. and wife, Betsy and Charles Jeffrey Ripley and wife, Rebecca; five grandchildren, Victor Lightbourne Ripley III and wife, Parker, Charles Evan Ripley, Rev. Daniel James Ripley, Hollyn Latane Ripley (Connor Reid) and Ryan Jeffrey Stewart Ripley; two great-grandchildren, Beau Lawrence Reid and Little Ripley; and special nephew, Bobby Johnson. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with the family to receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED). Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23228.
