RIVERS, Lena Simmons, 89, of Matoaca, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Prince George, Va., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Franklin and Lena Mae Williams Simmons; and was also preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters. Lena was a charter member of Colonial Christian Church in Colonial Heights and had retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections after 22 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Edward "Ed" Rivers; a son, Gene M. Stinnett Jr.; one daughter, Nancy King (John); three stepsons, Wayne Rivers (Lisa), Michael Rivers and Tom Rivers (Cathy); special friends, Debbie Davis and Kathy-Jo Gill; and numerous friends, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. A special thank you to everyone at Home Care and Home Care Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Va. An open visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children- Greenville Hospital, C/O Acc Shrine Temple, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 in memory of Lena Rivers, Petersburg Shrine Club. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest
-
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are sent mail-in ballot letters with wrong information
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
New restaurant where everything is $5 to open on Strawberry Street - and the bathtub is coming back