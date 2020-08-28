ROANE, Lillie W., "Auntie," "Weenie," 91, formerly of Fulton, died August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; and all of her siblings, including her devoted sister, Gladys West. She was born July 27, 1929, and leaves many nieces and nephews to cherish generations of memories. Nieces and nephews include devoted Lena Williams, Harry (Paulette) West, Earl (Rachelle) West, Jacqueline Greene and Tammy West. She is also survived by a host of great, great-great and great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where viewing will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. at Mimms Chapel. Interment in Maury Cemetery.
