ROANE, Mattie F., 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Mattie Frances Roane was born in Historic Jackson Ward in Richmond, Va. She was the first Miss Walker at Maggie Walker High School here in Richmond. She earned her Bachelor's degree in 2.5 years at Virginia Union University. When the University of Virginia would not allow her to attend their graduate school because of her race, the state of Virginia paid for her to attend Columbia University in New York, where she earned a Master's degree in psychology. In her 30 years with Richmond Public Schools, she taught at Nathaniel Bacon Elementary, Bowler Elementary and A.V. Norrell Elementary Schools, and served as a Curriculum Specialist. She was active in the community as a member of First African Baptist Church, as a Girl Scout leader and as a very involved member of the League of Women Voters. She also owned her own dressmaking shop. Survivors include nephew, Vincent Roane (Margaret); niece, Sheila Kate Roane; sister-in-law, Lucille Roane; great-nephews, George Ashton (Monique), Randolph Ashton (Lydia), Joseph Roane (Shannon); great-great-nephews, Andrew and Conrad Ashton; great-great-nieces, Sydney and Jordan Ashton; and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Roane and Katherine Johnson Roane; her brothers, William Henry Roane Jr. and Norman Wesley Roane (Lillye); and her niece, Andrea Victoria Roane. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to the League of Women Voters or the Democratic Party. Online guestbook and live streamed service is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
