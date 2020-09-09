ROANE, RALPH SR.

 Skip to main content
ROANE, Ralph W. Sr., departed this life September 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; and son, Andrew. He is survived by four children, Russell Banks (Miriam), Cynthia Roane, Renee Henderson and Ralph Roane Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m.

