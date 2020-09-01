ROBBEN, HERMAN "JOE"

ROBBEN, Herman Joseph "Joe" Jr., 84, of Powhatan, passed away August 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mary Frances Robben. He is survived by two children, Sheron Campbell (Wilmer) and Wayne Robben (Esther); two granddaughters, Lauren and Rebecca Campbell (David). Joe was an avid sports fan and loved to sing. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.View online memorial