ROBERTS, Joseph W. Jr., 93, of Henrico, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Tommie Ezell Roberts; and their three children, Christopher Lane Roberts and his wife, Lynn, Jean Roberts Pollard and her husband, Price, Susan Roberts Davidson and her husband, Hugh; and also his two grandchildren, Paige Call and James Wheeler. He is also survived by a brother, Max D. Roberts and wife, Cornelia Anne; and sister, Dorothy Roberts Baugh. He will be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Joe will be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor and love and devotion to his family. He was born and raised in McKenney, Va. Joe attended the University of Richmond, transferring to the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1953. He retired from C & O Railroad, later CSX Corp. after 35 years of service. He was a Marine Corps veteran of WWII and a member of VFW Post 186. He was a former 25-year member of Hermitage Country Club, an avid golfer and devoted UT Vol fan. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Central location on Augusta Avenue, August 15, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be held at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church, August 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Interment will be private.View online memorial
