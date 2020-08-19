ROBERTS, Lucien

ROBERTS, Dr. Lucien Jr., M.D., departed this earth on August 17, 2020. The only son of Lucien Wood and Ida Talley Roberts, he was born September 18, 1924, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia "Poo" Hunt Roberts; sons, Lucien III (Amy) of Glen Allen, Glenn of Raleigh, Christian (Kathryn) of South Boston and Keith (Leslie) of Chester; grandchildren, Lucien IV and Alison, of Glen Allen, Virginia and Talley, of South Boston and Caroline and Lawson, of Chester; and cousin, Alwyn (Natasha). Upon graduation from Westhampton High School in 1941, he enrolled at the University of Richmond, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1944. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1948. Following an internship at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, he served his country in the United States Army Air Force until 1950. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Virginia in 1954. He then moved to South Boston, Virginia, and with W. Allen Fuller Sr., M.D., started Fuller-Roberts Clinic. He was the first board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist in Southside Virginia. Between 1954 and his retirement from obstetrics and gynecology in 1992, he faithfully served his patients, his community, his family and his Lord. During his career, Dr. Roberts served as Medical Staff President, Chief of Obstetrics and Chief of Surgery at Halifax Community Hospital; President of the Halifax County Medical Society; President of the South Central Ob-Gyn Society; Vice Chairman of District Four of the South Atlantic Ob-Gyn Society; President of the Virginia Ob-Gyn Society; Chairman of the Commonwealth of Virginia's Maternal Welfare Committee; Member of the Commonwealth of Virginia's Perinatal Services Advisory Council; Member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology; and Founding Board Member of the South Boston YMCA. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in South Boston, Virginia, for more than 65 years. He was instrumental in the establishment of South Boston's first nursing home, Twin Oaks, and its first assisted living facility. He and his wife Poo established scholarships at Danville Community College and the Medical College of Virginia and were stewards of their community for many years. Dr. Roberts led a simple and beautiful life, grounded by love for his family, for his patients and those who helped him care for them and for the great outdoors. He never lost his zeal for learning nor the enjoyment he found in teaching others. From the countless children he taught to water ski at Buggs Island Lake over several decades to the handful of folks he taught to bale garden in his late 80s, he touched lives. He was a dedicated husband, a hero to his four sons and an inspiration to many. Though he is no longer with us, his memory and legacy remain vibrant in those whose lives he touched. He made our world a better place. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery with The Reverends Garrett Bowman and Susan Davis officiating. Social distancing and mask are required for everyone in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Danville Community College Roberts-Hunt Endowed Scholarship Fund, the Virginia Commonwealth University Lucien and Virginia Roberts Scholarship Fund or the First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 815 N. Main Street, South Boston, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com. The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, Va.
