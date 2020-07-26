ROBERTSON, Billy Lee, passed on July 19, 2020, and he was reunited with his wife of over 50 years, Annie Mae, in their heavenly home. He was the son of the late P.L. and Mary Louise Robertson; and he is survived by his children, Lee Ann, Larry and Glenn as well as Glenn's wife, Tiffany. He dedicated 36 years to his career with the Department of Defense, where he began work as one of their first computer programmers. He was a member of the Ruritans, Lions and the Victoria High School Alumni Association. He also served as a deacon for Monument Heights Baptist Church. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Monument Heights Baptist Church, 5716 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226, or to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
