ROBERTSON, Vernon Braxton, passed away July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janette Robertson; and grandson, Scott Robertson. He is survived by his two sons, Michael Robertson (Kay) and Roger Robertson (Donna); three granddaughters, Candace Bashaw (Jon), Kelly Prucnal (Simon) and Jennifer Thayer (Scott); four great-grandsons, Braxton Bashaw, Luke Prucnal, Jack Prucnal and Reagan Thayer; and three great-granddaughters, Carter Bashaw, Emma Bashaw and Ryan Thayer. Vernon was born and raised in Buckingham, Virginia. He attended the University of Richmond for two years before entering the Air Force, where he served his country as a mechanic achieving the level of Staff Sergeant. During his service years, he was stationed in Texas, Washington, Alaska and Guam. Following his tour of duty, he relocated back to Virginia and began a career in inventory control with Reynolds Metals retiring in 1988. Vernon was a loving husband and father and devoted much of his free time to serving his community. Among other entities, he served as Deacon of May Memorial Baptist Church, Powhatan County Board of Supervisors, Powhatan School Board, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Ruritan, Little League Baseball Coach, Deacon of Antioch Baptist Church and Historic Buckingham Board of Directors. He was an accomplished carpenter, woodworker and builder. In later years, Vernon relocated to Concord, N.C., to live out his final years near his immediate family. A private graveside service for the family will be held in Powhatan Community Cemetery. Arrangements are being coordinated by Hartsell Funeral Homes in Concord, N.C. and Bennett & Barden Funeral Home in Powhatan, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Historic Buckingham, Inc. (historicbuckingham.org). The family will be eternally grateful to the staff at Taylor Glen for the love and tenderhearted care they extended to Vernon during his years of residence there. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
