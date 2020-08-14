ROBINSON, Mr. Bryce, 70, of Gum Spring, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Robinson Sr. and Ethel C. Robinson. He is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Robinson (Fletcher Sr.) and Karen Tyler; grandchildren, Fletcher Jr., Waverly and Tanae Robinson, Rikkia Smith and Kiana Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Mequelle, Saraiya and Samiya Robinson; two brothers, James W. Robinson Sr. (Mary), Ralph Robinson (Michele); three sisters, Clara Shelton, Beaulah Wood and Helen Brooks; and a host of other relatives and friends. His remains rest at Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Virginia 23063, where a viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3384 Oakland Church Road, Gum Spring, Va. 23065.
ROBINSON, BRYCE
