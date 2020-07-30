ROBINSON, DALE

ROBINSON, Mrs. Dale, age 65, of Richmond, departed this life July 26, 2020. She was a daughter ruler of Queen Esther Temple #7 (IBPFW). She is survived by her husband, Babacar Biteye; one daughter, JaMarri Sellers (Eric); one son, Christian Robinson; six stepchildren, Cheikh Biteye (Dieyna Sall), Mamadou Biteye (Stacey Tarre), Cheikh Tidiane Biteye, Mohamed I. Biteye (Mamy Dieye), Mame Fatou Biteye, (El Hadji Tacco Gueye) and Adama Gueye (Niguel Tucker); six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 12 noon at Motivation Church, 3904 Hopkins Road, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Travis Jones, pastor. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DALE ROBINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.