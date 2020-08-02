ROBINSON, Ella W., 92, of Richmond, departed this life July 29, 2020. She is survived by one sister, Deaconess Mary Esther Brooks; one brother-in-law, Deacon Robert Johnson; a host of nieces and nephews, among them, devoted Junious "JD" Brooks (Phyllis); other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at First Union Baptist Church cemetery, Mechanicsville.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 4
Graveside Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
First Union Baptist Church Cemetery
Rural Point Rd. & Pole Green Rd.
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Rural Point Rd. & Pole Green Rd.
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
