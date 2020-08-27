ROBINSON, Rosa Lee, 77, of Henrico, Va., departed this life Thursday, August 20, 2020. She is survived by her devoted companion, Leaurie Fleming; four sons, Glen (Brenda), Larry (April), Chris (Renee) and David (Valerie); nine grandchildren, Tinesha, Glen Jr., Crystal, Candice, Jaden, Evan, Alyssa, Dasia and Alisha; six great-grandchildren, Amir, Antaniyah, Antanesha, Kennedy, Zion and Xavier; four sisters, two devoted nieces and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
