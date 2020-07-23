ROBINSON, TRIMECA "MEE-MEE"

ROBINSON, Trimeca "Mee-Mee" Sherrie, born July 25, 1973, departed this life on July 16, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, daughter, Jordyn Day; and son, Shawn Dortch III; parents, Stephanie Robinson and Anthony Underwood; brothers, LeDarris Robinson and Anthony Thompson (Alice); sister, Tonya Underwood, Temple, Texas; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

