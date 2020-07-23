ROBINSON, Trimeca "Mee-Mee" Sherrie, born July 25, 1973, departed this life on July 16, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, daughter, Jordyn Day; and son, Shawn Dortch III; parents, Stephanie Robinson and Anthony Underwood; brothers, LeDarris Robinson and Anthony Thompson (Alice); sister, Tonya Underwood, Temple, Texas; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
Online, in-person or both: Across Virginia, school reopening is the hot-button issue of the summer
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning