ROBINSON, William Calvin "Billy," age 50, a lifelong marine mechanic, was born November 11, 1969, departed this life July 20, 2020, at his home in Hague. He was the son of Sara Patricia "Pat" Robinson and the late Jacob Cabbell "Jack" Robinson of Howerton. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, William C. "Bill" Robinson Jr. of Crouch; his sisters, Jean Robinson of Howerton, Teresa Stricklen-Rechlicz (Keith) of Milwaukee, Wis. and Kathy Stricklen Holliday (Perry) of King William; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his love and companion, Winlett Ball of Hague. The family will receive friends at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020. A private family interment will follow at Lebanon United Methodist Church in Dunnsville.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches