ROLAND, Raymond Robertson, 66, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord August 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvil and Lula Roland; his brothers, Arvil and Craig; and his grandson, Blake Boseman. Raymond continues to be loved by his wife, Judy Sylva; three daughters, Shannon (Scott), Sonya, Sheri (Chris) and their mother, Judy Taylor; 10 grandchildren, Jadee, Corey, Jordan, Samantha, Stephanie, Brad, Brynna, Joshua, Nikolas, Auden; eight great-grandchildren, Skylar, Kolbie, Karlie, Deacon, Yavary, Declan, Colton, Bethany; three brothers, Terry (Vicki), Dean and Robert; and longtime, loyal beagle, Abby, who never left his side. Raymond will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a proud father and loving grandfather, a hard working and skilled carpenter, a devoted friend and a good time loving man. Raymond's life will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date.

