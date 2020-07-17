ROOTS, Inez L. "SISTER," departed this life July 11, 2020. Inez leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Lakesha Roots; son, Brandon Jones; five grandchildren; five sisters, Angie Mercer (David), Rosa Reavis, Lavern Roots Todd, Joyce Hunter (Ronald) and Joann Ward (Charlie); five brothers, William Roots, Stanley Roots Jr., James Roots (Diane), Michael Roots (Deborah) and Kenneth Roots (Ada); three devoted aunts whom she greatly loved, Mary Ann Smither, Eloise Green and Vernell Baker; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them devoted friends, Thomisine Brown and Adelle Parks. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery at 11 a.m.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…