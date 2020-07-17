ROOTS, INEZ

ROOTS, Inez L. "SISTER," departed this life July 11, 2020. Inez leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Lakesha Roots; son, Brandon Jones; five grandchildren; five sisters, Angie Mercer (David), Rosa Reavis, Lavern Roots Todd, Joyce Hunter (Ronald) and Joann Ward (Charlie); five brothers, William Roots, Stanley Roots Jr., James Roots (Diane), Michael Roots (Deborah) and Kenneth Roots (Ada); three devoted aunts whom she greatly loved, Mary Ann Smither, Eloise Green and Vernell Baker; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them devoted friends, Thomisine Brown and Adelle Parks. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery at 11 a.m.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of INEZ ROOTS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.