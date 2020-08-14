ROPER, Carl Arvid, age 76, of Chesterfield, died August 9, 2020, after a three-year struggle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Edward; and brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Lynda of 53 years; his brothers, Fred in Carson City, Nevada, George in Othello, Washington and Brian in Olympia, Washington; his son, Roy; and granddaughter, Sophia in Chesapeake; his daughter, Virginia in Denver, Colorado; in-laws, nieces and nephews. Carl received his A.A. from Wenatchee Valley College, his B.A. from American University and M.A. from Central Michigan University. He retired from the Federal Government as lead instructor at DODSI in 1998. After 30 years, he retired from Navy and then Army Reserve as a CWO3. He authored more than a dozen books on security. Donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
