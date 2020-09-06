Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ROSS, Ollehi Bernice, 97, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on August 28, 2020. She is survived by brother, Andrew L. Bagby; sister, Zanderine Smith (Burton); a devoted niece, Jacqueline Tate (Fred); stepdaughter, Lorraine McCullen (Albert); and stepson, Larry Palmer (Roni). There will be a walk-through viewing on September 7, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McClenny & Watkins Funeral Services. Graveside service on September 8, 2020, 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com