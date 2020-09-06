 Skip to main content
ROSS, Ollehi Bernice, 97, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on August 28, 2020. She is survived by brother, Andrew L. Bagby; sister, Zanderine Smith (Burton); a devoted niece, Jacqueline Tate (Fred); stepdaughter, Lorraine McCullen (Albert); and stepson, Larry Palmer (Roni). There will be a walk-through viewing on September 7, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McClenny & Watkins Funeral Services. Graveside service on September 8, 2020, 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com

