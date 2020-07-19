ROSS, William "Bill," 47, of Stafford, Va., went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 5, 2020, while doing what he loved. He was a graduate of Godwin High School, Richmond, Va., and held various transportation positions. Bill was working for UNFI Distribution Center (formerly Supervalu). He will be remembered for his love for his family and jovial personality. He is survived by his soul mate, Sherri Withrow of Stafford, Va.; children, Kathryn "Katie" and Alexander "Alex" Ross of Mechanicsville, Va.; parents, Diane Gilkenson (mother) and Alexander "Lexie" and Susan Ross (father and stepmother); brothers, Todd Ross and Brian Pangilinan (Christy); nephew, Conner Pangilinan; aunt, Debbie George; and uncle, James (Jim) Thacker. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Helen Ross and Bill and Helen Gilkenson; and aunts, Cecilia (Tukie) Thacker and Sr. Joyce Ross. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Ararat Church, 1112 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford, Va. along with a Celebration of Life gathering at Hope Springs Marina, 4 Hope Springs Lane, Stafford, Va. A private interment will be held at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Henrico, Va.View online memorial
