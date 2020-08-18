ROUNTREY, Karen Clark. On Friday, August 14, 2020, Karen Clark Rountrey, loving wife, mother and Nana, passed away at the age of 68. Karen was born on August 12, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia, to Floyd Guy Clark Jr. and Lorna Thweatt Clark. She graduated from Lee-Davis High School in Hanover, and then St Mary's X-ray Technician School. In June 1976, she married James Parks Rountrey of Richmond. They raised two children, Emily and Adam. Karen was a fun-loving, cheerful and compassionate woman, always able to stir smiles and laughs in others when they were needed most or any other time. She was an only child of an only child who by marriage landed in the midst of a very big, very close family. She was so happy when they welcomed her with open arms. The word most often used to describe her was "sweet." After graduation from the X-Ray program, she worked at St. Mary's Hospital and then after marrying and moving to Newport News, she worked at Riverside Hospital and Whitaker Memorial Hospital in Newport News. She and Parks moved back to Richmond before they had children. After her children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom until they started school. They moved to Hanover County and the kids enjoyed their full school life in Hanover public schools. When her children started school, she began working as a childcare teacher at Advent Christian Childcare in Hanover. Working with preschool children became her life's passion and she logged 25 joyous years as a church childcare teacher. When their kids were grown and married, she and Parks followed one of their dreams and moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. During her four years living in Manteo, N.C., she worked at First Assembly of God Church Daycare as a one-on-one caregiver for a beautiful little red headed girl with severe cerebral palsy named Lindsey. When she learned she had grandchildren on the way, she was anxious and thrilled to move back to Hanover County to help care for two of her grandchildren. She especially loved her role as Nana for the past 13 years. She shared her love of beaches, desserts and animals with her grandchildren. In 2010, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. When Karen learned she had Alzheimer's she said, "well I may not have a long life but I'm gonna have a good life." Determined to be productive and happy, Karen and Parks worked as a team to push-back or work around the limitations and obstacles of life with Alzheimer's. Her battle was long and courageous. Even after many years with Alzheimer's, later in life, her spirit continued to shine through with jokes, giggles, smiles and kindness. She was able to maintain her happy disposition and enjoy good quality of life until near the end. If she had her way now, we would probably be gathered at the beach, listening to music, dancing and sharing stories of the fun times we had together. The following tidbits reflect her memorable personality: Karen once said, "the best people are children and dogs." She was notoriously frugal. Karen took her fashion cues from no one. In style meant not threadbare. She believed makeup and hair color was for people unhappy with the look God had given them. She enjoyed wine, not so much the taste - but its positive effect of turning her natural shyness around 180 degrees. Karen had an infectious smile (but not in a COVID virus sort of way). She disliked: pretentious people, big words, fancy things, makeup and funerals. She loved: children, dogs, animals, outdoors, adventure, the beach, family, cook books and making people smile. Favorite music: Hokey Pokey, If You're Happy and You Know It, Wheels on the Bus. Favorite TV: Lassie, Mr. Ed, Love Boat, Hallmark Movies, and in recent years, Mr. Rogers, Sesame Street and Molly of Denali. Favorite Movie: Christmas Vacation. Favorite Foods : peanut butter and jelly sammich, seafood, green peas, Bibi's barbeque, Chick Fil-A. Late in life her favorite people called her Nana. She had a simple agenda in her life: Do good, don't worry, be happy. Mission accomplished! Karen was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Guy Clark Jr.. She is survived by her mother, Lorna Thweatt Clark; her husband of 44 years, James Parks Rountrey; their two children, Emily Watkinson (David) Adam Rountrey (Melanie); grandchildren, Claire, River, Nora and Vance; and her faithful companion dog, Buddy. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a memorial gathering at this time. If we were able to have a gathering in her honor, it would be as she requested - a party not a funeral. In memory of Karen, her family suggests contributions to Advent Christian Church, 8079 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
