ROWE, Sonia Seamon Price, "Sunny" or "Nana" as she was affectionately known, passed on from this world with family by her side on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born in Pike County, Ky., on February 6, 1927 to the late Earl H. Price and Nancy Reynolds Price, but was mostly raised by her late loving Grandma and Grandpa Price being raised with half-sister, Pat Layne-Rutkowski. In her later youth, she would go to live in Camden, N.Y. with her late beloved foster parents, Merva and Stanley Walasek and her late foster brother and sisters, (Lyndon, Dawn and Caroline). She would go on to work for the Navy during WWII. She later became a devoted and proud military wife. She then gained a wonderful mother-in-law, Mabel Rowe, who she remained close with until her passing. She loved old Hollywood movies, westerns especially, was an avid gardener, collector and loved antiquing and thrift store shopping. She could make or create the most amazing things from her sewing or refinishing furniture and could do wonders with a paintbrush. She was also an avid reader and loved getting lost in a good story or meaningful poem. She was always known best for her bright smile, giving and caring nature and her "sunny" disposition. As well as being charming, with a warm and inviting personality. These attributes allowed her to be cherished by the many lasting lifelong friendships she formed during her volunteering with the Red Cross as a nurse's aide and Chippenham Hospital for 30 years and also through her memberships with numerous groups, including Chester Chics Red Hats and physical rehab group at Chippenham Hospital. She was always up for a good lunch or cup of coffee and good conversation. She always considered her closest friends as family and wore her heart on her sleeve for all to see. She so missed friends that had passed before her such as Bob and Carolyn Garrett, Gloria and Willard Plentl and so many many others, but it was her family who she most loved and treasured, always giving and helping and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. The loss of her daughter, Shireen Rowe Allen, was especially hard for her. She leaves behind her son, Mark Rowe and his wife, Carroll; her grandchildren, Catherine Coday, Anne Smith and her husband, Russell, Meredith Rowe and Joel, Tyler Rowe and his wife, Rayna; and her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Henry Smith; foster sister, Norayne; and dearest lifelong friends whom she considered family, Corinne and Billy Frank Holcombe of Florida; as well as so many other close friends she thought and spoke of so often. Those wonderful family and friends who preceded her in death, we hope are welcoming her into their arms now. She will remain in our hearts always. The family invites anyone who would like to be a part of her celebration to attend virtually at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at www.blileys.com. She was an amazing, selfless person with a spirit and light that was unmistakable. This world is a bit darker without her, but Heaven no doubt is truly a bit brighter. In lieu of flowers, and to honor her love of children, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
