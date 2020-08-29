ROZIER, J. Donald, 81, of Richmond, died August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson E. Rozier Sr. and Julia Rozier Hatcher; two brothers, Major General Jackson E. Rozier Jr. and Alfred R. Rozier. Surviving are his devoted wife, Oneida F. Rozier; sister, Eleanor Hemphill; six cousins, McClennon Jr., Matthew, Michael and Nadine Rozier, Nancy Rozier Bolling and Kinah Rozier Chandler; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, August 30, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Adam Bond officiating. Rev. Brenda Summerset, eulogist. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
