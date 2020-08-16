RUDER, Bonnie Josephine, 71, of Stilwell, Kansas, passed away August 6, 2020, at home from ALS. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, Kan., at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at livestream@kcnativity.org. Burial will private. In lieu of flowers, and in Bonnie Ruder's memory, contributions may be made to Nativity Parish School, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, Kan. 66209. Bonnie was born to Justin and Catherine Pfannenstiel in Hays, Kansas, on July 3, 1949. Her childhood was filled with spending summers at her cousins' farm, keeping German traditions alive and sharing laughter with family and friends. Bonnie met her husband, Terry Ruder, of 52 years, in Hays, Kansas. They were married on September 16, 1967. Bonnie devoted her life to taking care of her family and living according to God's will. She found joy in running, swimming, golfing and serving others. She established a library at Blessed Sacrament High School in Powhatan, Virginia, volunteered at Nativity Parish School library, served and supplied food for Catholic Charities and was an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist to the homebound. Her car was stocked with Ziplock bags of protein bars and nutritional food for the homeless that she handed out to the needy. Bonnie enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Her adventures took her on safaris to Africa, trips to Alaska and Europe and on winter escapes to golf in Arizona with her buddies. She was an avid golfer and reliably hit her ball long and straight. Some of her best memories were traveling the U.S. with Terry on golfing trips and playing in tournaments with her sister, Jackie. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and watching them in their sports and activities. She was the loudest cheerleader and whistler in the stands. All who knew Bonnie well or briefly encountered her humble spirit were touched by her love and care. Her greatest joy was to love and serve others. She found the light in every person she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, Justin and Catherine Pfannenstiel of Hays, Kan. Bonnie is survived by husband, Terry E. Ruder, Stilwell, Kan.; daughters, Terri Lynn Ruder of Leawood, Kan. and Tracey A. (John) Lively of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren, Emma Kate Lively, Justin Lively, Jacob Parks, Caroline Lively, Macy Parks and Joshua Lively. Please share a memory or note of condolence at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.