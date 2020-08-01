RUSSELL, Corey Lamont, 47, of Richmond, departed this life July 26, 2020. He was born March 23, 1973. Corey attended John Marshall High School, where he played basketball. He was well-known in his community and many would say that he always made sure the people he knew were well taken care of. He was a quiet man but he had a very strong mind and always stood up for what he believed in. Corey was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Jean Russell. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, LaVonne Clarke-Russell; son, Corey D. Russell; daughter, Keoni Russell; father, Anthony C. Brown; brother, Zachary Benjamin; sister, Taineisha Benjamin; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; father and mother-in-law, Lewis and Judy Clarke; other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 3, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Shirley Mosby officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
