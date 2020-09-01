SADLER, CLARENCE "TOODLES"

SADLER, Clarence Franklin "Toodles," 91, of Weems, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mr. Sadler was a retired SFC with the U.S. Army with 20 years of service and a veteran of the Korean Conflict, where he was a Prisoner of War for 27 months and 13 days. He received the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He was a charter member of the 38th Infantry Regiment 2nd Division Association. Mr. Sadler was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling and spending time on his boat, "The Too Joy." He was a lifelong member of Claybrook Baptist Church, where he served as teller, choir member, assistant Sunday School Director and on the Building Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Van B. Sadler Sr. and Olney McCarty Sadler; and two brothers, Van B. Sadler Jr. and Charles Spirgus Sadler. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joycellyn Ashburn Sadler; two sisters, Thelma S. Harding of Warsaw and Etta Jo McCarty of Lancaster; sister-in-law, Antoinette O. Ashburn of Powhatan; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Claybrook Baptist Church, Weems, Va., with interment in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p. m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Claybrook Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 15, Weems, Va. 22576.