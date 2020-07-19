SALMON, Brian Matthew. With deepest sorrow, we announce that Brian Matthew Salmon, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, is in God's arms now. After a traumatic brain injury from a fall in January of this year, Brian passed away on July 7, 2020, at the age of 36, of heart failure. Brian was born August 6, 1983, in Richmond, Va., to father, George Salmon; and mother, Donna Jones. He has two brothers, Christopher Ainslie and Timothy Salmon. With a great sense of humor, Brian loved animals, music, playing guitar, bike riding and an avid reader. He enjoyed being at the James River often, vacationing at Lake Keowee, South Carolina, Siesta Key, Florida, and fishing was a favorite. He was proud of his workmanship as an Apparel and Antique Rug Restoration Expert. Brian will be missed by his grandparents, Raymond and Thelma Moore; aunts, Charlotte Clark and Dana Moore; uncle, Rick Clark; stepmother, Tina Salmon; daughter, Elizabeth; and other loving family members and friends. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind, compassionate, loving spirit. Your memory will always be in our thoughts and hearts forever. We love you Brian.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18