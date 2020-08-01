SALMON, Morgan Pent, passed away on July 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Morgan was born on February 4, 1951, in Richmond, but grew up in Goochland, Va. He graduated from Goochland High School and was inducted into the Army in February 1971. He was stationed in Germany, where he was awarded The National Defense Service medal, as well as Marksman and Sharp Shooter M-16 designations. He co-owned a tree service business until retirement. Morgan was preceded in death by his father, Pent M. Salmon. He is survived by his mother, Catherine Salmon; brothers, Mike Salmon (Edie), Ron Salmon (Lynn); sister, Debbie Nicholas (Gary); one nephew, four nieces and four great-nephews. Everyone loved Morgan, he had many friends and will be greatly missed. Graveside service with military honors will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Salmon Family Cemetery, located at 1500 Salmontown Rd., Goochland, Va. Please dress casual. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Goochland Fire and Rescue, Company 4, 2397 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland, Va. 23063. Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
