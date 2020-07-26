SAMUELS, Cheryl Preville, 59, of Chesterfield, passed away July 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Lee Samuels; daughter, Jessica Samuels; son, Matthew Samuels (Hanna Clemmer); mother, Sheila Preville; sisters, Susan Preville and Anita Preville Resnick (Andrew Resnick); nephew and niece, Josh Resnick and Maggie Resnick; aunts and uncles, Goldie and Werner Knurr, Jay and Marsha Woodman and Roy and Sandy Woodman. Her father, Ronald Preville, predeceased her in 2008. Cheryl was a graduate and employee of Virginia Commonwealth University and the state of Virginia for over 30 years. Cheryl was known for her crocheted angel creations and love of animals. She also graduated from the University of Richmond's Culinary Arts Program in 2010 and enjoyed cooking classes at the Epcot Food and Wine Festival during her frequent trips to Disney World. She was an active member of the Gluten Intolerance Group of Richmond and was in the first confirmation class of Congregation Or Ami in 1976. A private burial service will be held on July 26. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gluten Intolerance Group of Richmond, 10900 Brunson Way, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or Congregation Or Ami, 9400 Huguenot Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial
