SANDBORN, Richard Irving, was born on December 17, 1934, and went home to be with Jesus on June 13, 2020. Richard will be placed to rest in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on September 14, 2020. Dick loved his family and extended family and friend. He shared Jesus with all who would listen and he wanted them all to be in Heaven with him one day. People always loved his infectious laugh. He served his country in the Air Force, loved riding and racing his motorcycles and enjoyed his time driving trucks. Dick was born in California and lived in Nevada and Virginia. Dick and Bonnie had three children, Bart of Virginia, Bret of Nevada and Kristi of Nevada; with five grandchildren, Ilene, Steven, Alexandra, David and Jason; and three great-grandchildren, Donavon, Abigail and Cambria. Dick is also survived by his sister, Joan Barr, whom he loved very much; along with many nieces and nephews.
SANDBORN, RICHARD
