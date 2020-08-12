SATKO, Cheryl Ann Stallsworth, 69, of Chesterfield, went home to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Davey Lee Stallsworth of Kansas City. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roy I. Satko Jr.; her parents, Bobby and Lois Stallsworth; sister, Rhonda Hamilton (Fred) of Kansas City; son, Bryan Satko (Ellen) of Powhatan; daughter, Stacy Rayley (Frank) of Amelia; four grandchildren, Ashley Satko (Ben), Allison Creasy (Dustin), Jake Satko and Trevor Rayley; one great-granddaughter, Kallie Creasy. The family is thankful for the love, devotion and superb care received from the healthcare workers during her illness: Nina, Donna, Emily, Brittney, Na'Guya and Ashley. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. A funeral procession will form at Bennett Funeral Home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, with services at Virginia Veterans Cemetery Chapel, Amelia, beginning at 10 a.m.View online memorial
