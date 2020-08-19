SAUER, Earl Salvator, 77, of Midlothian, passed away on August 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer August and Fannie DiMeo Sauer; and brother, Roy Sauer (Linda). He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Mildred Sauer; son, Michael Sauer (Mary Catherine); daughter, Cindy Wray; grandchildren, Robyn, Steven, Annie, Laura, Kaitlyn and Robert. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Duschl (Joe) and Catherine Lanocha (John); and a brother, Frank Sauer. Earl retired as a Quality Engineer at Lucent Technologies and Honeywell International. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 20, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Oak Lawn Cemetery and Chapel, 7225 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, Md. 21224. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Epiphany, www.epiphanychurch.org.
