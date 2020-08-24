 Skip to main content
SAUNDERS, BETTY

SAUNDERS, Betty Jean, 81, of Richmond, departed this life August 16, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1939. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Keith; sister, Delores; and brother, Steven Saunders. She is survived by her children, Nikita, Wendell and Angela; four grandchildren, LaQuetta, QuinShawn, Cierra Smith and Dewayne; two great-grandchildren, DeQuan and McKinley Moody; brother and sister, Melvin and Joyce; nieces, Mechelle Stevens (BJ), Lashawnna Cosby, Kecia and Sharon Saunders; nephews, Derrick (Kia) and Eric Saunders; great-niece, De'Ereka Saunders; great-great-nieces and nephews, Rashaad and Rajahnique Stevens, Tra'Miyah, Antoine and Denique Saunders; a devoted family friend, Wanda Saunders. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

