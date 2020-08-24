SAUNDERS, Betty Jean, 81, of Richmond, departed this life August 16, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1939. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Keith; sister, Delores; and brother, Steven Saunders. She is survived by her children, Nikita, Wendell and Angela; four grandchildren, LaQuetta, QuinShawn, Cierra Smith and Dewayne; two great-grandchildren, DeQuan and McKinley Moody; brother and sister, Melvin and Joyce; nieces, Mechelle Stevens (BJ), Lashawnna Cosby, Kecia and Sharon Saunders; nephews, Derrick (Kia) and Eric Saunders; great-niece, De'Ereka Saunders; great-great-nieces and nephews, Rashaad and Rajahnique Stevens, Tra'Miyah, Antoine and Denique Saunders; a devoted family friend, Wanda Saunders. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
