SAWTELLE, Curtis "Buck," passed away peacefully in his home on September 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy "Dot" Sawtelle; his daughters, Elaine Felix and Cherie Gouaux; and his grandchildren, Kristen Felix, Alec Gouaux and Rebecca Gouaux. Buck was a longtime resident of the Woodlake community in Midlothian, Va., having lived there over 32 years and was also a member of Woodlake United Methodist Church. Buck served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, eventually retiring from the Virginia Army National Guard. He had a long career in the Equipment Division with the Virginia Department of Transportation, retiring in 1995 as Equipment Operations Manager in Richmond. In retirement, he enjoyed piloting the Woodlake pontoon boats, working out with his many fitness pals at the Woodlake Fitness Center, volunteering with Downing Ruritans, lots of travel, biking and spending time with friends and family. A longtime fixture in the Woodlake community, Buck will be missed by many. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association (alz.org).