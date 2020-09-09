SAXON, Diane Yates, 67, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris "Dot" B. Yates and Ryland "Skinny" Yates. Left to cherish Diane's memory are her husband, Mark A. Saxon; daughter, Nikki S. Jones (Chad); granddaughter, Addison Jones; siblings, Linda Hardy (Tom), Ryland "Dickie" Yates (Marie) and Anthony "Andy" Yates. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.