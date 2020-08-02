SCALLY, WALTER

SCALLY, Mr. Walter Joseph, 95, of Midlothian, Va., affectionately known as "Pops," formerly of Stamford, Conn., died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Midlothian, following complications from surgery. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Mary Scally; his brother, Larry and his wife, Grace, of Farmingdale, N.Y.; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Bodeman and her husband, Tom, from Midlothian. Walter is survived by his son, Joseph Scally and his wife, Lorrie, of Stamford, Conn.; two granddaughters, Megan DiStefano (Mike) of Branford, Conn. and Alison Zona (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Bridget DiStefano, Michael DiStefano and Jack Zona; and numerous nieces and nephews from New York to Colorado. Walter was born on March 19, 1925, in Farmingdale, N.Y. He attended Rutgers University, and served in the Navy on the USS Eisele in the Pacific during World War II. He married in 1948 and lived most of his life in Stamford. He was a Quality Assurance Manager in the specialty packaging industry. He retired from F&M Schaefer Brewing Co. in 1976 and went on to open his own marketing company where he served as President until 1998. He and Helen relocated to Midlothian in 2000. He was a longtime member of St. Benedict's Church in Stamford, where he devoted 30 years of his time volunteering for various programs that enriched the lives of many. Walter was a talented artist, writer and loyal friend. He had a love for history along with a passion for researching his family ancestry. He was an avid storyteller and he never met a stranger. Service arrangements will be made available to immediate family only due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Condolences can be sent to the family at bodeman@gmail.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…